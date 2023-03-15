The cricket world stood still for a moment as Bangladesh secured a historic clean sweep over T20 World Cup champions England, beating Jos Buttler's men 3-0 in a 3-match T20I series. The result left the cricket world dumbfounded, as England's defeat became an intense subject of chatter on social media. Even former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to troll former England skipper Michael Vaughan while wearing a Bangladesh shirt. Jaffer's tweet has gone viral on social media, sending fans into a state of hysteria.

"Hello @MichaelVaughan, long time no see #BANvENG," Jaffer tweeted with a picture of him in the Bangladesh shirt.

As for the match, Bangladesh restricted England to 142/6 after putting 158/2 on the board.

Opener Liton Das scored the highest with 73 while Najmul Hossain Shanto and Rony Talukdar contributed with 47* and 24, respectively. Taskin Ahmed led all Bangladeshi bowlers with two wickets, while Tanvir Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mustafizur each claimed one.

The visitors got off to a bad start when Phil Salt was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over, but from that point on, the Three Lions' ship was steadied by Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler, who put together a 95-run combination for the second wicket.

When the hosts increased the pressure on England, Malan top-edged one to Das behind the wickets in the 14th over to become Mustafizur Rahman's 100th victim. Then, Buttler was run out on the following delivery while trying a dangerous single.

The visitors were never able to bounce back, scoring 142-6 off of their 20 overs after Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett also fell trying to hit huge shots against Taskin Ahmed. Only three bilateral T20 series with at least two games have seen England blanked in total.

Malan struck 53, and skipper Buttler produced a quickfire 40, but after Mustafizur Rahman broke the stand with the first delivery of the 14th over, the England chase faltered.

England's hopes were further damaged by Buttler's run out after the very next delivery, and they ultimately lost by a respectable margin.

With ANI inputs

