 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Vinod Rai Says Anil Kumble Was Impeccable In His Role As Coach

Updated: 24 June 2017 22:09 IST

Kumble's reign as coach of the Indian team ended on a bitter note as he resigned from the post, saying Kohli had reservations over his 'style' of functioning.

Vinod Rai Says Anil Kumble Was Impeccable In His Role As Coach
CoA chief Vinod Rai played down the rift between Kohli and Kumble. © AFP

Vinod Rai, head of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), on Saturday applauded Anil Kumble for his "impeccable" role as India coach and said they will ensure cohesion in the team.

Kumble's reign as coach of the Indian team ended on a bitter note as he resigned from the post, saying Kohli had reservations over his 'style' of functioning.

Rai though played down the rift between Kohli and Kumble. "If two persons are thrown together for 24 by 7, there will be difference of professional opinion, so what's there? His contract was for one year, there were perception, professional issues. He is more mature person, he decided that look, ok, fair enough. It is the captain who has to play on the field isn't it ultimately," Rai said after a meeting of COA.

"Kumble role has been absolutely impeccable. He has done very well as a coach. We will go in for a equally good professional to ensure that whether it is the captain or manager, there should be cohesion in the team," he said.

"What's there to discuss in the coach-captain issue? Listen, what's Anil Kumble statement, don't go by any statement. One good thing about India media is that India media doesn't look into houses, bedrooms, so please don't look into dressing room," Rai said.

Topics : India Cricket Virat Kohli Anil Kumble Vinod Rai
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kumble resigned as India coach on Tuesday
  • Kumble said Kohli had reservations about his 'style'
  • Rai tried to play down the issue
Related Articles
BCCI Top Brass Asks For Managers' Report On Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble Row
BCCI Top Brass Asks For Managers' Report On Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble Row
Vikram Limaye's Impending Exit Big Loss To Committee Of Administrators: Diana Edulji
Vikram Limaye's Impending Exit Big Loss To Committee Of Administrators: Diana Edulji
Ethics Officer To Be Appointed By BCCI: Vinod Rai
Ethics Officer To Be Appointed By BCCI: Vinod Rai
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.