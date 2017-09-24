Shane Warne Accused Of Assaulting Porn Star. She Tweets 'Vile Creature'

Valerie is said to have fallen to the floor holding her face.

Australian spin legend Shane Warne finds himself at the centre of yet another controversy after his alleged involvement in a nightclub row with a pornstar. Valerie Fox, 30, registered an official complaint with the police and tweeted photos of the bruises she suffered. According to media reports Warne and Valerie were seen arguing at a London club on Friday night. Valerie is said to have fallen to the floor holding her face. Cops are investigating if CCTV captured any footage of the incident at Loulou's in Mayfair.

Absolutely traumatised by tonight's events, being a victim of assault is horrible and I thank the @metpoliceuk for their help & support. — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

Valerie even shared a police incident card on her Twitter account.

And no, I'm not lying. Just because you're famous doesn't mean you can hit women and get away with it. pic.twitter.com/dk7PPhTiCg — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

She described Warne as a 'vile creature'.

Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature. pic.twitter.com/RRnn3Ycfjp — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

Thank you to my lovely followers for all your kind messages and support, means a lot. ????? — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

If found guilty, the 46-year-old could lose his lucrative television contracts.

The iconic leg-spinner picked up over 1,000 international wickets during his illustrious career. In 2000, Warne was stripped off his vice-captaincy after sexting a British nurse.

In 2005, Warne and his wife Simone Callahan parted ways after allegations that he was cheating.

The two got back together in 2007 but split again after Warne mistakenly sent her a text message meant for another woman.

Warne's next high-profile relationship was that with British actress Liz Hurley. The two were engaged but their romance lasted three years.