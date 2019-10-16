Vijay Shankar shared a body transformation picture on social media but it failed to impress some users, who decided to troll the Indian all-rounder. "The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off! #TransformationTuesday," Vijay Shankar captioned the photo on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday. The 28-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder last played for India on June 27 in a World Cup match against the West Indies. Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the World Cup due to a toe injury and couldn't make a comeback to the Indian team after that.

Shankar impressed another Indian fast bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer as they applauded his transformation on Instagram.

However, Shankar's shirtless picture didn't go well among some Twitter users, who trolled him for not focusing on cricket as much as his body.

Shankar was forced to leave the World Cup campaign midway when he sustained a toe injury due to a yorker bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the nets.

At the time of announcing India's 15-member World Cup squad, India's chief selector MSK Prasad had justified Shankar's place in the team citing his "three-dimensional skills".

Ambati Rayudu, who was overlooked for the number one spot because of Shankar, had taken a dig at MSK Prasad's statement with a cheeky social media post.

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," he had tweeted at the time.

Shankar recently made a comeback in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and was included in India A squad for a series against South Africa A. However, he was soon ruled out of the series with a thumb injury.