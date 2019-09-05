 
"Just Paid Traffic Challan?": Twitter Reacts To Virat Kohli's Shirtless Picture

Updated: 05 September 2019 16:08 IST

Virat Kohli just led India to a sweep of the West Indies in the T20I, ODI and Test formats.

Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian captain in the history of Test cricket. © AFP

Virat Kohli turned philosophical on Thursday as he shared a picture of himself engaged in a thought with the cation reading: "As long as we look within, we won't need to seek anything outside." The Indian captain's tweet gave some fans goosebumps, while others came up with hilarious replies. Recently, Virat Kohli led India to the victories in all three formats against the West Indies on a month-long tour of the Caribbean. He also became the most successful Indian captain in the history of Test cricket.

Some fans came up with a hilarious take on the photograph, saying the cricketer must have paid a traffic violation challan.

On Tuesday, a man was charged Rs 23,000 as Challan for not wearing a helmet and not carrying Registration Certificate (RC) by the Gurugram traffic police. The incident had triggered a flurry of memes on social media and Kohli's fans were quick to connect his picture with the hefty fine.

India swept the T20 International series 3-0, won two-match One-day International series 2-0 and clinched the two-Test series 2-0 on their month-long tour of the West Indies.

With the Test series triumph, India begun their ICC World Test Championship on a positive note and claimed the top position in the points table with 120 points -- double than New Zealand and Sri Lanka, placed second and third respectively after their two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

The victory against the West Indies also helped Kohli surpass former captain MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

Dhoni had led India to 27 Test wins out of the 60 matches he captained the national side.

Prior to the Test series against the West Indies, Kohli had 26 Test wins under his belt. After the win in Antigua, Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly as the captain with the maximum number of overseas wins for India.

Kohli now has 28 Test wins to his name, the most by Indian captain in the longest format of the game.

