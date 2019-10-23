 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu To Face Karnataka In Summit Clash

Updated: 23 October 2019 20:30 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka thrashed Chhattisgarh by nine wickets, while Tamil Nadu registered a five-wicket win over Gujarat in Bengaluru.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu To Face Karnataka In Summit Clash
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mayank Agarwal remained unbeaten on 47 off 33 balls. © Twitter

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu won their respective semi-final games on Wednesday to face each other in the summit clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 final. While Karnataka thrashed Chhattisgarh by nine wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu registered a five-wicket win over Gujarat in the rain-affected low-scoring contest at the Just Cricket Academy (JCA) Ground in Bengaluru. Chasing a 224-run target handed by Chhattisgarh, Karnataka got off to a fine start as openers KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal shared a 155-run partnership for the first wicket to put their side in the driver's seat. While Rahul played an unbeaten 88-run knock, Padikkal made 92 runs before falling after which India opener Mayank Agarwal played a 33-ball 44-run unbeaten cameo to help Karnataka win in just 40 overs.

Earlier being asked to bat first, Chhattisgarh's Amandeep Khare's 78 and Sumit Ruikar' 40 took their side to a moderate total in 49.4 overs before being bowled out. For Karnataka, medium pacer V Koushik scalped four wickets.

On the other hand, Parthiv Patel's Gujarat could only manage to put up 177 runs in 40 overs as their star players like Axar Patel and Priyank Panchal failed to impress. For Tamil Nadu, M Mohammad bagged three wickets.

In reply, Tamil Nadu lost Murali Vijay (3) and Baba Aparajith (6) cheaply and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Dinesh Karthik's 47 followed by Shahrukh Khan's unbeaten 56 was enough to help Tamil Nadu cross the line in 39 overs.

The final of the tournament will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mayank Agarwal Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket BCCI Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik Dinesh Karthik Murali Vijay Krishna Murali Vijay
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by nine wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium
  • Tamil Nadu registered a five-wicket win over Gujarat
  • The final will be played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday
Related Articles
"You Cant Like Him As A Bloke": Tim Paine Asks Murali Vijay About Virat Kohli. Watch Video
"You Cant Like Him As A Bloke": Tim Paine Asks Murali Vijay About Virat Kohli. Watch Video
Ricky Ponting Backs Prithvi Shaw To Replace Murali Vijay In Boxing Day Test
Ricky Ponting Backs Prithvi Shaw To Replace Murali Vijay In Boxing Day Test
India vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara Hundred Takes India To 250/9 On Day 1
India vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara Hundred Takes India To 250/9 On Day 1
India vs Australia: Five Player Face-Offs To Look Forward To Down Under
India vs Australia: Five Player Face-Offs To Look Forward To Down Under
India vs Australia: Top 5 Indian Batsmen To Watch Out For
India vs Australia: Top 5 Indian Batsmen To Watch Out For
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.