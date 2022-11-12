Rain played havoc with the proceedings on the opening day of Group C matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here on Saturday with all four games being washed out. Tamil Nadu, the previous season's runner-up, was 101 for 2 in 17.1 overs against Bihar before rain halted play and the match was subsequently called off. Sent in to bat after Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman won the toss, Tamil Nadu lost opener N Jagadeesan (5) in the second over when he fell to HV Singh.

B Sai Sudharsan, the other opener, was in an aggressive mood and smacked eight boundaries in his 38-ball 49 before falling LBW to Pratap Singh.

Captain Baba Indrajith and his twin brother Aparajith (35, 44 balls, 5 fours) took the score to 106 before showers halted proceedings.

With the rains not relenting, the match was subsequently called off. The teams got two points each.

The Chhattisgarh-Arunachal Pradesh game saw the latter make 137 in 21 overs with A Herwadkar hammering a 54-ball 71, inclusive of five sixes.

Arunachal were set a revised target of 178 in 21 overs. They were on 35 for 2 in the ninth over when rain intervened and ended the match.

