Teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the ongoing U19 Asia Cup once again, as he slammed a quickfire half-century in India's final Group A match on Tuesday against Malaysia in Dubai. The 14-year-old batting prodigy's carnage was on show, even though he failed to convert his start into a big knock. Suryavanshi completed his half-century in 25 balls, but was dismissed on the very next delivery, courtesy of Muhammad Nurhanif's stunning catch near the long-off boundary.

On the third ball of the 11th over, Suryavanshi, who had a narrow escape when he was batting on 49, miscued Muhammad Akram's delivery. While it seemed that the ball might travel all the way, the strong wind pulled it back slightly, allowing Nurhanif to settle in the deep and take the catch. The fielder could easily have touched the boundary rope, but managed to keep his balance and composure.

On the previous delivery, Suryavanshi escaped a run-out after he collided with Akram at the non-striker's end. Luckily for him, the fielder's throw was slightly wayward, allowing him to take the run and complete his half-century in 25 balls. Malaysia took a sigh of relief eventually after Nurhanif's stunning catch in the deep.

After his record-breaking 171 against the UAE in the tournament opener, Suryavanshi was dismissed for cheap in the previous match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

He started his innings on a stylish note, hitting a boundary off Pakistan's Ali Raza during the third over. However, his innings was cut short when Mohammad Sayyam dismissed him for five runs off six deliveries, leaving India U19 with an early setback.

The 14-year-old had entered this contest on the back of a remarkable performance in India U19's opening fixture against the UAE, where he smashed 171 runs off just 95 balls, including nine fours and 14 sixes.

(With ANI Inputs)