India's batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has reacted to becoming the most-searched Indian personality on Google in 2025. The 14-year-old on Friday continued his rich vein of form in 2025, slamming a record-breaking 171 off just 95 balls, shattering the mark for the highest score by an Indian in the U19 Asia Cup. He achieved the feat during India's Group A opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

After the match, Suryavanshi was asked about his growing popularity as the broadcaster reminded him that he was the most searched Indian in 2025, even surpassing Virat Kohli.

"When we conduct research about you, you may not be aware of this. According to Google, you are the most searched person in India overall over the last year, even surpassing Virat Kohli. You are in the sixth spot in terms of being the most searched personality in the world. Our job is to build you up; our job is to do research about you. But it is not your job; your job is to keep the focus. Amidst all this hype, how do you stay grounded?" the broadcaster asked.

The 14-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, admitted that while these things do give him happiness and joy, his focus remains on improving his game.

"I don't pay attention to these things. I keep the focus on my game. Yes, I do hear about these developments, and it does feel nice. I look at it, feel good about it and then move forward. That's about it," replied Suryavanshi.

Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock is now the second-highest score by an Indian in youth ODIs, behind Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 177 against England in 2002 and the ninth-highest score by a batter in a men's U19 ODI.

Suryavanshi's knock was laced with nine fours and 14 sixes -- the most by any batter in a single innings in the U19 level

(With PTI Inputs)