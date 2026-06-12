The entire country is buzzing over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential debut for the senior team on the T20I tour of Ireland and England. Sooryavanshi, who has already broken Sachin Tendulkar's record by being named in the India T20I squad, is currently busy with the India A team in Sri Lanka for a tri-nation series. Amid chatter around his potential senior India debut later in the month in Ireland, a threat has emerged due to ongoing community unrest in the country.

The Inter-Provincial T20 Festival in Lisburn has already been called off, whilst Cricket Ireland, in a statement, said that a decision on Sunday's Irish Senior Cup and National Cup fixtures will be made within the next 48 hours. If the situation does not resolve, the Ireland vs India series could also be under threat.

"Cricket Ireland is continuing to monitor the situation in areas currently experiencing community unrest and will make a decision within the next 48 hours regarding this Sunday's Irish Senior Cup and National Cup fixtures," Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

"We remain in close consultation with the relevant authorities and our provincial unions. The safety and security of players, coaches, match officials, and supporters is paramount in our deliberations. Further updates will be provided as they become available," the statement further read.

A report in Dainik Jagran has claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also monitoring the situation in Ireland. The board could decide to shift matches from Belfast if the situation does not improve.

Sooryavanshi Shifts Gear For One-Day Cricket

After producing some blazing knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for the Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been seen in a different mould in one-day cricket for India A. Against Afghanistan A on Thursday, Sooryavanshi scored a 22-ball 44 before being dismissed, but did not score a single six.

Unlike the IPL, where the 15-year-old mostly dealt in sixes to score his runs, his performance against Afghanistan looked a lot more measured, enabling him to play along the ground.

Despite Sooryavanshi's valiant effort, however, India A were beaten by Afghanistan A in the match.

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