There has been a lot of chatter on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his debut for the Indian cricket team in the near future. The 15-year-old has already impressed everyone with brilliant display of batting in the ongoing IPL 2026 and with two half-centuries already, he has certainly put the BCCI selectors on high alert. There were reports that Sooryavanshi can make his debut during the upcoming tour of Ireland but the selection call may lead to some bad news for Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. According to a report by PTI, Sooryavanshi has been included in the 35-member list of T20 specialists who were shortlisted for the tour but his selection remains uncertain due to team combination.

“The selectors were asked by the BCCI logistics department to give at least 35 names whose Irish visa needed to be processed. Since the team's first port of entry will be Ireland and not England, a UK visa won't suffice. Everyone requires a separate Irish visa,” a BCCI source told PTI.

However, the report pointed out that India currently have three top openers - Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson - and Sooryavanshi's inclusion can potentially mean that one of them will miss out.

“The selection committee is convinced Vaibhav is ready, but then you are talking about Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. All three are half-centurions in the T20 World Cup final. If you take a fourth opener, then Yashasvi Jaiswal is also there,” the source said.

The move can also potentially lead to a bigger selection question as the exculsion of a player like Abhishek or Samson can lead to questions on Suryakumar's place in the team. The India skipper has been quite disappointing in the recent past and since the 2024 T20 World Cup, he has averaged under 20.

“Vaibhav is ready, but the selectors need to give very good reasons to drop Abhishek or Sanju. Because if you drop either one, the question arises — how is Surya keeping his place?” the source added.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season