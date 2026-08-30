After being given the responsibility to lead the East Zone team in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a tricky decision to make on Sunday. Stepping in for skipper Ishan Kishan, who sustained an injury earlier in the match, Sooryavanshi had a big call to make involving a review when a caught-behind appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire. With Central Zone 99-3 after 39.1 overs, Mukesh Kumar bowled to set batter Aryan Juyal when the East Zone team felt that the ball kissed the edge of the bat before going into the hands of the wicket-keeper, Kumar Kushagra.

Sooryavanshi, fielding at slip, was not convinced whether a review should be taken, but after a few consultations and his own gut call, the 15-year-old decided to use the DRS option, with just 3 seconds left.

UltraEdge showed a clear spike as the ball passed the bat, so the original "not out" was overturned. Juyal was dismissed for 46 runs off 112 balls. The entire team was ecstatic as Sooryavanshi cherished his successful call as the skipper of the team.

Stand-in Captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes for the review with 3 seconds remaining...and gets it right



DRS done right as the set Aryan Juyal (46) is dismissed



The celebrations say it all #DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/IwBQbr8hJQ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 30, 2026

Despite being a teenager, Sooryavanshi has been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. He was recently named the Player of the Series in Zimbabwe. He was also the Orange Cap winner in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, after finishing as the top-scoring batter.

When selectors announced his name as the East Zone vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy, many questions were raised, considering the team has many senior players in the roster.

However, the selectors backed the decision, saying such a call was made purely for Sooryavanshi's development. In the East Zone team, Sooryavanshi has had the chance of rubbing shoulders with the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, etc.

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