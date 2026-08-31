Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at the age of 15, has continued to break records. The young opening batter, who is a part of the East Zone team in the ongoing Duleep Trophy semifinal against defending champions Central Zone, registered another milestone to his name as he became the youngest to score a half-century in the tournament's history. Sooryavanshi, who also had to lead the East Zone side in the absence of skipper Ishan Kishan on Sunday, came out all guns blazing with the bat on Monday. The batter came agonisingly close to becoming the youngest to score a Duleep Trophy hundred, but was dismissed just 8 runs shy of the milestone.

Continuing his trademark ultra-attacking approach with the bat, Sooryavanshi registered a fifty in just 42 balls, with the help of three sixes and five fours. In the process, he broke the 57-year-old record of Laxman Singh, who had reached his maiden fifty in the tournament at the age of 16 years and 23 days. Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, reached the milestone at the age of 15 years and 157 days.

Piyush Chawla is the next man in the list, having scored a fifty at the age of 16 years and 307 days.

Youngest To Hit Duleep Trophy Fifty:

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 15 years 157 days

2. Laxman Singh (1969): 16 years 23 days

3. Piyush Chawla (2025): 16 years 307 days

100-run stand



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran with a solid opening stand so far



Scorecard https://t.co/kyExeix2VY pic.twitter.com/7eVSb3iuPU — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 31, 2026

On Day 1, veteran seamer Mukesh Kumar and fellow right-arm medium pacer Abhijit Sarkar scalped three wickets apiece to bowl out Central Zone for 266 runs in 80.1 overs.

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan's decision to bowl first after winning the toss was bang on as Mukesh (3/56) and Sarkar (3/38) shared six wickets between them, while Mohammed Shami (2/42) and off-spinner Md Kounain Quraishi (2/49) picked up two wickets each to bundle out Central Zone.

Kishan was, however, forced to leave the field midway through the morning session after being hit on his right wrist. Sooryavanshi stood in as East Zone's captain for around an hour on either side of lunch when Kishan was off the field to nurse the blow. Kishan later came back to take charge of the team.

With PTI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi