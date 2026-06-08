Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is back in action. India's teenage batting prodigy will be the centre of attention in the one-day 'A' tri-series beginning on Tuesday, as the 15-year-old edges closer to a potential senior national team debut during India's tour of Ireland later this month. Sooryavanshi has made his way to the world-dominating Indian T20I side, which has won the last two T20 World Cups. His addition makes the three-time winners stronger.

But for now, the left-handed batter threatens to challenge the best of the bowlers in the 50-overs format, with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan bracing for the wonder kid who has caught the eye of the cricket fraternity.

Before he embarks on the tours of Ireland and England with the national team, it will be interesting to see how adept Sooryavanshi is in changing gears when it comes to moving from demolishing world-class bowlers in the IPL to batting on spin-friendly wickets in the longer white-ball format here in the island nation.

Sooryavanshi was seen defending a few balls in the nets sessions here, but nevertheless, it is the promise of his explosive game that has the potential to draw in crowds.

Where to watch Talent TV Cup ODI Tri-Series 2026 live in India

Live streaming of the Talent TV Cup 2026 tri-series will be available on SonyLIV. Live telecast of the Sri Lanka tri-series will be on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 1 HD, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 3 HD and Sony Sports 4 TV channels in India.

Talent TV Cup ODI Tri-Series 2026 in Sri Lanka schedule

All times in Indian Standard Times*

June 9, Tuesday: India A vs Sri Lanka A - 10:00 AM

June 11, Thursday: India A vs Afghanistan A - 10:00 AM

June 13, Friday: Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A - 10:00 AM

June 15, Monday: India A vs Sri Lanka A - 10:00 AM

June 17, Wednesday: India A vs Afghanistan A - 10:00 AM

June 19, Friday: Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A - 10:00 AM

June 21, Sunday: Final - 10:00 AM

India A Squad Details

Tilak Varma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

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