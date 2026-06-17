Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Action | India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming | Tri-Nation Series Live Telecast: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in action at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday as India A take on Afghanistan A in a must-win game of their Tri-Nation Series. Following the loss to Sri Lanka A on Monday via a Super Over, India A cannot afford another defeat, as it will end their hopes of qualifying for the final. The hosts, Sri Lanka, are sitting pretty on top with 4 points and a Net Run Rate of 0.494 after two wins and a defeat in three matches, effectively leaving India and Afghanistan to battle it out among themselves.

Only NRR separates India (2 points, 0.032) and Afghanistan (2 points, -1.392) so far, which means the Tilak Varma-led side will have to show greater resolve and hope inclement weather does not hamper their chances.

When will the India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match take place?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match will take place on Wednesday, June 17.

Where will the India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match be held?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match start?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match toss will take place 9:30 AM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match?

In India, India A vs Afghanistan A live telecast will happen on the Sony Sports Network

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

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