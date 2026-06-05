Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the cricket world by storm with his heroics in the recently concluded IPL. At just 15 years of age, Sooryavanshi broke numerous records with his powerful batting and emerged as the leading run-scorer of the season, amassing 776 runs in 16 matches. With the U19 World Cup 2026 title already in his kitty, the Bihar-born teenager is now set to feature for India A in the upcoming Tri-Series against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. His IPL exploits have generated immense excitement among fans, prompting Sony TV to secure the broadcasting rights for the series.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Sony TV will broadcast the entire Tri-Series across both television and OTT platforms. The tournament, scheduled from June 9 to June 21, will be telecast on Sony Sports and Sony LIV.

"As the official broadcast partner of Sri Lanka Cricket, Sony Sports Network holds the rights to cricket played in Sri Lanka, and its officials have confirmed that the tournament will be broadcast live with full-scale coverage," the report stated.

It is worth noting that Sony TV had a relatively quiet run in sports broadcasting this year, as both the T20 World Cup 2026 and IPL 2026 were aired on rival channels.

With a batting display that was both entertaining and destructive, Sooryavanshi became the only player in a league full of world-class batters to cross the 750-run mark.

"The Sooryavanshi Express is coming to light up the stage in a high-octane Tri-Series," posted Sony TV on X (formerly Twitter). The Tri-Series between India A, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan will be played in the ODI format.

India's Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, and Anukul Roy.

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