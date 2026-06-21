Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came, he saw, and he demolished the Sri Lanka A bowling attack in the Tri-Nation Series final in Dambulla on Sunday. He did not waste a ball, dispatching the first delivery he faced for four off Mohamed Shiraz on the fifth ball of the opening over. He hit nine more fours and eight sixes to slam a 29-ball 94. Sooryavanshi shattered a 21-year-old record for the fastest List A fifty with an 11-ball half-century for India A in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka A on Sunday.

The 15-year-old sensation (94 off 29), who is set to make his India debut later this month, saved his best for the summit clash. Sooryavanshi surpassed the fastest fifty record held by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne, who had achieved the milestone in 12 balls back in 2005.

The cricketing world was left in awe after the knock.

Young Vaibhav decides to sledge with the bat. 50 of 11 balls in the final and few cricket pundits wanted him to be dropped for this game. What world are we living in ? — Prasanna (@prasannalara) June 21, 2026

THE AURA OF 15 YO SOORYAVANSHI.



From mocking to congratulating - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi answered with his blistering knock of 94.



Sri Lankan players congratulating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.👀 pic.twitter.com/z3BR15wlkx — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) June 21, 2026

Sri Lanka A thought they were playing a final.



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi thought it was a revenge match.



94 off 29 balls. #SLvsIND #IndvsSl pic.twitter.com/BYmuLGGH7m — Suraj (@cric_champ) June 21, 2026

9⃣4⃣ runs

2⃣9⃣ balls

fours

8⃣ sixes



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at his brutal best in the #TriNationSeries Final



Updates https://t.co/CnmyVyoyjy#SLAvINDA pic.twitter.com/k9crKMvbcU — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2026

The Indian teenager was also on the cusp of equalling the fastest List A century but was caught at mid-off in the ninth over with the score reading 132. His sensational 94 off 29 balls included 10 fours and eight sixes.

He raced to his fifty with five sixes and as many fours as he toyed with the Sri Lanka A attack.

Having failed to make a big score in the league stage, Sooryavanshi meant business from the word go. His first five balls yielded two sixes and three fours.

He targeted the leg side against the pacers upfront before exploiting the extra-cover region after the opposition placed an extra fielder on the on side.

His ability to hit good balls out of the park stood out once again. Sooryavanshi reached his half-century with a couple of sixes straight down the ground off pacer Dulaj Samuditha.

His effortless sixes over extra cover - three in total - were the highlight of his innings.

Sooryavanshi was very much in sight of equalling Jake Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball century record but fell short by one shot.

His innings was another reminder of Sooryavanshi's rare talent. The boy from Bihar earned his India T20I call-up for the tours of Ireland and England after breathtaking performances in the IPL playoffs.

Earlier in the tri-series, Sooryavanshi was sledged by a Sri Lanka A player, which led to a heated exchange between players from both sides in an ill-tempered league fixture.

With PTI inputs

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