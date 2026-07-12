The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday announced that Brendon McCullum will stand down as head coach of the Test team, but will continue to work with the team in the white-ball formats. The development comes close on the heels of Ben Stokes' retirement from international cricket following a nightclub brawl and a subsequent one-Test ban. McCullum didn't hide that he is disappointed not to continue as the Test team head coach which seemed more like a removal rather than bowing out at his own volition.

"Of course, I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward," McCullum was quoted as saying in a release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they're a special bunch of lads. I'll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on.

"I know they'll continue to make people proud," the former New Zealand opener added.

England will have a new Test team head coach when they face Pakistan in a three-match series, which is a part of the World Test Championship.

England lost the recent Test series against New Zealand 1-2 but thrashed India 4-0 in the just-concluded T20I series.

McCullum's tenure as head coach will come to an end after four years in charge, having led the England team through one its most exciting and progressive periods in its Test history.

ECB CEO Richard Gould said: "Brendon breathed new life into England Men's Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we're grateful for all he has given to the role. "We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in The Ashes next summer.

"McCullum, whose T20 team reached the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this year and have just beaten India to become the number one ranked team in the world, will continue as England Men's White Ball Head Coach." England Men's Managing Director Rob Key said: "Some of England's most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon's leadership of the Test team.

"It's been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England Men's teams for years to come. He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things." McCullum, on his part, said: "I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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