Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just 15 years old, but his batting has already impressed one and all. With just two seasons of the Indian Premier League and a recent introduction to international cricket, the southpaw has already smashed some top international bowlers for fun. Be it the likes of Pat Cummins or even Jasprit Bumrah, Sooryavanshi has got boundaries at will against all of them. While the teenager could not have a dream start to T20Is, with three poor knocks in England, he reinstated his position in world cricket with a sensational series against Zimbabwe that saw him score 151 runs in three matches and bag the Player of the Match award in the third and final T20I, as well as the Player of the Series honour.

Former India player Robin Uthappa believes Sooryavanshi could leave a bigger impact on white-ball cricket when compared to legend Sachin Tendulkar.

"Could he have an impact on white-ball cricket a lot more than paaji (Tendulkar)? Yeah, maybe he could. But how he's managed is going to be important," Uthappa said on CommBoxTV.

The ex-India batter also cited the examples of Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw to warn Sooryavanshi.

"We've seen exciting players come through the ranks in Indian cricket before. We saw Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw, and people started asking what they would become when they were 17-18 years old. What are they going to become? And then suddenly they fall off the wagon," Uthappa said.

"That will be Vaibhav's first test, so to speak. Can he stay pristine for the game over a period of five years? He's 15 now, so can he stay pristine till he's 20? There are enough people to take care of him, and he should focus on the game itself. When we listen to everything that he says, there's so much innocence in who he is. I love the fact that he's saying no to every advertisement and every deal that is coming his way, and he's focusing only on cricket. He is being perceived as a child. When he's 18, he'll start being perceived as a man, and the female attention will come. That can distract people as well," he added.

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