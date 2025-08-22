14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the talk of the town with his heroics in IPL 2025. Bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore during the mega auctions, the Bihar-based cricketer played seven matches and scored an impressive 252 runs. This tally also includes a fiery century off just 35 balls, registering the fastest ton by an Indian in the IPL. Not only in IPL, Suryavanshi has also impressed with his powerful batting performances. Recently, former India wicketkeeper Ambati Rayudu praised the young batter and backed him to play for the senior men's Indian team.

Rayudu spoke highly about Suryavanshi's aggressive batting style and stated that the IPL prodigy should be given proper guidance.

"His bat speed is extraordinary. Jo uska whip aata hai... I hope nobody changes that. He should get better. Someone like Lara... maybe go and talk to him. He also had a similar type of bat lift. So he can learn about how to control the bat speed when you are defending and when you are playing with a soft hand. So if he learns that, then he will be an extraordinary talent," said Rayudu on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.

"He only has to focus on one thing, and that is he should not listen to many people. Don't listen to people; just back your talent. And for coaches also, it is important that usko zyada gyaan mat do. Leave him," he added.

Rayudu further stated that Suryavanshi will prosper under the guidance of Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid.

"He's extraordinary talent. Agar sambhal ke usko sahi guide karenge... He is lucky that Rahul (Dravid) bhai is with him. Rahul Bhai will take care of him," said Rayudu.

After making waves in the IPL 2025, batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi hogged the limelight during the England tour last month. In the fourth ODI against England under-19, Vaibhav (14 years old) smashed a 52-ball ton and etched his name into the record books as he set a new world record for slamming the fastest-known hundred in Youth ODIs.

(With ANI Inputs)