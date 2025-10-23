South Africa defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the second Test encounter in Rawalpindi to draw the two-match series 1-1 on Thursday. Simon Harmer finished with figures of 6-50 as the 36-year-old spinner completed 1000 first-class wickets. Pakistan lost 6 wickets for 44 runs as they were bundled out for 138 in their second innings. Chasing a 68-run target, Aiden Markram scored 42 as the visitors clinched the encounter. Following the loss, Pakistan slipped from second to fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) table. On the other hand, South Africa jumped to the fourth position. Australia are at the top of table followed by Sri Lanka while India moved up from fourth to third thanks to this result.

Thursday's morning session saw Pakistan's batters fold, adding just 44 runs after resuming the fourth day on 94-4.

Harmer torpedoed Pakistan's hopes of saving the Test when he trapped Babar Azam leg-before with the fifth ball of the day after the batsman had reached his 30th Test half-century.

Pakistan's hopes had rested on Azam ending his century drought, having not scored a ton since December 2022.

His lean spell goes on.

Nine runs later Harmer had Mohammad Rizwan caught by close-in fielder Tony de Zorzi for 18.

In his next over the spinner dismissed Noman for nought, caught behind for Harmer's 1,000 wicket in his 235th first-class match.

Harmer is the fourth South African to take 1,000 or more first-class wickets, behind Mike Procter (1,417), Allan Donald (1,216) and Charlie Llewellyn (1013).

Harmer's previous best figures of 4-51 came in the first Test in Lahore.

Unlike South Africa, Pakistan's tail did not last long as they lost their last five wickets for just 33 runs in their second innings, just their latest batting slumps in the series.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was run out without scoring while Keshav Maharaj dismissed Salman Agha for 28 and Sajid Khan for 13 to swiftly wrap up the innings.

Maharaj finished with 2-34 to follow up his 7-102 in the first innings.

(With AFP inputs)