Bangladesh scripted history on Tuesday as they defeated Pakistan in a Test match at home for the first time ever, beating them by 104 runs in the first Test at Dhaka. Pakistan failed to chase a target of 268, as Bangladesh clinched victory on Day 5. The result had huge implications on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle points table. Bangladesh registered their first win of the cycle, and leapfrogged Pakistan to rise up to sixth spot. Pakistan fell to seventh spot.

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan have one win each from three games in the ongoing WTC cycle, but Bangladesh are ahead as they have lost one game, while Pakistan have lost two.

Bangladesh are now placed right behind India, who are fifth in the points table. Bangladesh's points percentage (PCT) is 44.44, while India's is 48.15 and Pakistan's is 33.33.

Image Credit: ICC

Australia and New Zealand are on top of the ladder, with South Africa close behind in third.

Bangladesh's win means that the West Indies are now the only side yet to win a match in the WTC 2025-27 cycle.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test: As it happened

Bangladesh were put into bat by Pakistan, but posted 413 in their first innings, thanks to a century by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and half-centuries from Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim.

In response, Pakistan managed 386 in their first innings. Opener Azan Awais slammed a ton, while Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets.

Bangladesh declared at 240/9 in their second innings. Shanto was the top run-scorer again with 87.

Chasing 268 for the win, Pakistan going well at 119/3, with Abdullah Fazal slamming a half-century. However, an inspired spell by 23-year-old fast bowler Nahid Rana (5/40) handed Bangladesh a dramatic 104-run victory in the final session of Day 5. Shanto was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

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