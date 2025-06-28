Action in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle is heating up, with three Test series taking place simultaneously. The first Test of the India-England five-match Test series and the West Indies-Australia two-game series are over, whereas Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have completed their two-match series already. As a result, some big changes have already taken place in the WTC standings. Three nations - New Zealand, Pakistan and reigning champions South Africa - are yet to play a Test match in the new cycle.

As it stands, Australia and England currently occupy the top two spots in the WTC table. Both nations have played one match each, winning it, giving them a PCT of 100.

Sri Lanka occupy third spot, having won one and drawn one in their two-match series against Bangladesh. Bangladesh are fourth, having drawn one and lost one.

India and West Indies are ranked the lowest amongst the nations who have played at least one match. They have both lost the only match they've played.

Here is the full World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings:

The WTC 2025-27 cycle kickstarted with the series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on June 17. It follows on from the WTC 2023-25 cycle, which South Africa famously won, beating Australia at Lord's earlier this month.

Team India will be aiming to bounce back after losing their first of five Tests away from home against England. Despite having five centurions in the game and going toe-to-toe with England for a long time, India ultimately have nothing to show for it in the WTC table.

India skipper Shubman Gill admitted they had their opportunities but failed to capitalise on them, as England pulled off a dramatic five-wicket victory on the final day of the first Test at Headingley. Chasing 371, the hosts rode on a dominant opening stand and composed finishes from Joe Root and debutant Jamie Smith to take a 1-0 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"A brilliant Test match," said Gill after the loss. "We had chances in the match, a few dropped catches, and the lower order didn't contribute as it would have been." Reflecting on the second innings, where India collapsed from 333/4 to 364 all out, Gill revealed that India were initially planning a declaration.

"Yesterday we were thinking to give them around 400-430 to chase and declare, but our lower order added around 20-25 runs, which is never a good sign," he said. "Even today, I thought after their brilliant opening partnership, we did have our chances but just didn't go our way."

England's chase was headlined by Ben Duckett's dazzling 149 and his 188-run opening stand with Zak Crawley, which set the tone early on. Thakur's double strike brought brief hope as he dismissed Duckett and Harry Brook in successive deliveries, but Root and Smith's unbroken 71-run stand sealed the game in style.