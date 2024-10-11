England's bowlers, led by spinner Jack Leach, ripped into Pakistan's batting unit in the second innings to secure victory in the first Test in Multan on Friday. The foundation of the historic victory was laid after a record partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root turned the match on its head. England's attack made short work of the last four Pakistan batters on Day 5, dismissing the hosts for 200 to win by an innings and 47 runs and draw first blood in the three-match series. Courtesy of the win, Englan find themselves placed at the 4th spot in the World Test Championship points table while Pakistan are rock bottom.

With the win against Pakistan, England have revived their WTC final hopes, keeping them in the race. But, with three matches yet to go in the series, the tourists would need to continue this hot form if they are to become serious contenders in this WTC cycle.

Updated World Test Championship Points Table:

As can be seen from the points table, the Indian team maintains its No. 1 spot in the standings, followed by Australia, Sri Lanka, and England. Pakistan, on the other hand, are 9th.

The gulf of difference between India and Pakistan's positions in the WTC table shows the current gap between the sort of cricket the two teams ar playing.

As for the Multan Test, Pakistan were in danger of losing the match a day earlier when Salman and Aamer Jamal came together with the score on 82-6.

But the duo saw out the remainder of play and made England wait another 12 overs on the final day before Leach struck to open the floodgates.

Leach took a smart return catch to get Shaheen Shah Afridi for ten and then had Naseem Shah stumped for six, wrapping up Pakistan's second innings.

Last man Abrar Ahmed was unable to bat after being taken to hospital with a high fever.

Pakistan's collapse marked a quick turnaround to the match after a flat Multan stadium pitch saw 1,379 runs scored for the loss of just 17 wickets.

Brook smashed 317 and Root a record-setting 262 in England's mammoth 823-7 declared, giving the visitors a 267-run lead.

Their 454, England's highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Test cricket, gave the visitors an improbable advantage after Pakistan's impressive 556 first-innings total.

But by close of play on the fourth day on a lifeless pitch, England had posted the fourth-highest Test innings total of 823-7 and taken total control of the match with the hosts teetering at 152-6.

Along the way, Root became the highest run scorer for England in Test history.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood has now six consecutive defeats since being appointed skipper last year, including three in Australia and two at home at the hands of Bangladesh.

The hosts have gone 11 Tests without a win on home grounds, their last win against South Africa came in February 2021.

The second Test starts at the same venue from Tuesday while the third is in Rawalpindi from October 24.

With AFP Inputs