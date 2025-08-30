United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: After registering a convincing victory over Afghanistan in the opening match, Pakistan will now take on United Arab Emirates in the second match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series. Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan by 39 runs in the first match that took place on Friday. After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 182 for 7 in 20 overs against Afghanistan, thanks to Salman Ali Agha's fiery fifty. They lost wickets at regular intervals but Agha's unbeaten knock kept them going. He ended up scoring 53 not out off 36 balls with the help of 3 fours and as many sixes. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad Malik was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets to his name but he leaked 47 runs in his quota of four overs.

Afghanistan got off to a poor start in the chase and they were eventually bowled out for 143. Haris Rauf impressed with his bowling figures of 4 for 31 in 3.5 overs. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem picked two wickets each.

When will the United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of T20I Tri-Series take place?

The United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of the T20I Tri-Series will take place on Saturday, August 30.

Where will the United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of T20I Tri-Series be held?

The United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of the T20I Tri-Series will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will the United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of T20I Tri-Series start?

The United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of the T20I Tri-Series will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of T20I Tri-Series?

The United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of the T20I Tri-Series will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of T20I Tri-Series?

The United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, 2nd match of the T20I Tri-Series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)