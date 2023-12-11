Twenty-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir was on Monday named in England's 16-man squad for the five-Test series against India along with fellow uncapped bowlers Gus Atkinson and Tom Hartley. Bashir only made his first-class debut for Somerset in June but is one of four spinners included for the tour, while vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach return to the team after injuries. Fast bowler Atkinson and left-arm spinner Hartley have represented England in white-ball cricket but are yet to play at Test level.

Ben Stokes will captain the side after undergoing knee surgery following England's dismal 50-over World Cup campaign.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes is also selected after being left out of England's Ashes squad, but there is no place for Chris Woakes -- player of the series in the 2-2 draw with Australia.

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson, 41, heads up the pace attack alongside Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson.

The first Test begins on January 25 in Hyderabad.

Squad

Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Fixtures

1st Test: January 25-29, Hyderabad

2nd Test: February 2-6, Visakhapatnam

3rd Test: February 15-19, Rajkot

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi

5th Test: March 7-11, Dharamsala

