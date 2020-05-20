Umar Akmal Files Appeal Against His Three-Year Ban

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has filed an appeal against the three-year ban imposed on him, seeking a reduction in the duration of the sanction. Akmal was banned from all representative cricket on corruption charges by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Disciplinary Panel.

The cricket governing board has confirmed the receipt of Akmal's appeal and will form a panel of independent adjudicators to hear the case.

According to the PCB's code, the panel will not conduct a de novo (fresh) hearing and will limit itself to "a consideration of whether the decision being appealed was erroneous," ESPNcricinfo reported.

Akmal was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads, "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code."