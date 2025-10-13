Rohit Sharma geared up for his international comeback with a practice session at Mumbai's famous Shivaji Park on Friday. The 38-year-old received a big welcome as hundreds of fans turned up to cheer him on. Rohit is set to make his comeback when India play three ODIs against Australia, starting October 19. However, as Rohit delighted the crowd with a range of explosive shots, the fans at the arena tried to remind Rohit about the long-term goal of winning the 2027 World Cup.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the shouts from fans in the crowd towards Rohit can be heard.

"2027 ka World Cup tumhare bina nahi jeet paayenge Rohit bhai! (We won't be able to win the 2027 World Cup without you, Rohit!)," one fan appeared to say.

"Australia mein bhi aise hi maarna hai. Dekho dekho, saamne Starc khada hai (Need to hit like this in Australia as well. Imagine Mitchell Starc is in front of you)," came another scream, as Rohit pummelled a pull shot during his practice session.

Watch: Rohit Sharma receives '2027 World Cup' reminder from fans

Fans shouting in front of Rohit Sharma during his practice session - "2027 ka World Cup jeetna hai Rohit bhai, tumhare bina possible nahi hai! Australia me bhi aise hi maarna hai... dekho dekho, saamne Starc khada ha" pic.twitter.com/PBhPvnL2gW — (@rushiii_12) October 11, 2025

Australia hold significance in Rohit's career, as it was the team Rohit lost the 2023 World Cup final to as captain of India.

Rohit, however, smashed 92 runs off just 41 balls against Australia when the two nations met in the T20 World Cup 2024, a tournament which India went on to win under Rohit's captaincy.

However, despite leading India to the Champions Trophy 2025 title in March, Rohit has been removed as captain in ODIs, with the baton now being passed over to Shubman Gill.

As a result, doubts have increased over Rohit's future in ODIs. Rohit will be 40 by the time the 2027 World Cup comes around, raising questions regarding whether he'll be able to maintain form and fitness till then.

Rohit has put in the hard yards with regards to his fitness in recent months, with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar revealing that he had lost 10 kilograms.

Rohit's form, for now, cannot be questioned either. He is ranked No. 2 in the ICC ODI men's batting rankings, just behind opening partner Gill.