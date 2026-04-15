Former India pacer Munaf Patel has warned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of "consequences" if it were to sack head coach Gautam Gambhir. The former India opener took over the high-profile job after the 2024 T20 World Cup win, replacing Rahul Dravid at the helm. In nearly two years of his tenure, Gambhir has delivered a mixed bag of results, while also being accused of forcing talismans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into Test cricket retirement.

While Gambhir has already won three major accolades-the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, and T20 World Cup-during his time at the helm so far, the Indian team's struggle in Test cricket amid a transitional phase has also ignited calls for his removal.

However, Munaf Patel - a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad - has backed his former teammate amid growing criticism, warning that things could go south if Gambhir is removed.

"Just remember this, if a head coach like Gautam Gambhir is removed, then handling the players will become very difficult. He is a genuine person, he calls the truth as it is, and many people don't like that. Everyone knows that if things go off track, he has the courage to drop that player," Munaf told the Times of India.

The former pacer also suggested that Gambhir's penchant for 'speaking the truth' has naturally earned him enemies within the cricketing circle.

"Man-management is the most important thing. And it is not easy. Try saying no to someone like Virat Kohli. Try saying no to Rohit Sharma. Tell me, how many people is Gautam Gambhir making enemies of just to coach the country?" he added.

Meanwhile, Munaf is currently serving as the bowling coach of Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL season. DC currently sit fifth with four points in as many outings.

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