Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer's 12-year-old post on X (formerly Twitter) has resurfaced on social media after teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a record-breaking 97 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 Eliminator. The teenager, who now leads the Orange Cap race with 680 runs, took his team to a massive total of 243 runs. In reply, SRH were bowled out for 196 as RR set up a Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Titans. Following Sooryavanshi's match-winning knock, fans dug up an old post of Archer, which had an uncanny similarity to the teenager's knock.

"97? Wtf," read the post which was shared by Archer on August 4, 2014.

97? Wtf — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 4, 2014

While contest of the post remains unknown, Archer has openly admitted that most of his old tweets were just a teenager posting random stuff.

Meanwhile, former India captain Anil Kumble Sooryavanshi's consistency across the season as a major reason behind RR's run to Qualifier 2.

"One of the biggest reasons Rajasthan Royals are now in Qualifier 2 is because of the impact he has had throughout the tournament, and holding the Orange Cap at this stage only highlights how remarkable his season has been," the former spinner stated.

Sooryavanshi's knock once again underlined his extraordinary campaign, with the teenager already being regarded as one of the breakout stars of IPL 2026. His innings against Hyderabad included a 16-ball fifty that equalled Suresh Raina's record for the fastest half-century in an IPL playoff match.

Looking ahead to Qualifier 2 against GT, Kumble believes Rajasthan's current momentum and confidence make them a dangerous side.

"Gujarat Titans had actually controlled large phases of Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before things slipped away in the latter half of the game. A few dropped catches, extras, and the sudden collapse after Sai Sudharsan's dismissal put them under immense pressure," he stated.

(With IANS Inputs)

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