New Zealand fast bowling spearhead Trent Boult is unsure of featuring in the first T20I against the West Indies on November 27. Skipper Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, and Boult have returned from the United Arab Emirates after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which saw Mumbai Indians defend their title beating Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday.

They are now put in isolation for 14 days and Boult is not sure whether he will play in the first T20I.

"It's my favourite format and I want to make sure I can ramp up towards them," stuff.co.nz quoted Boult as saying.

"If I can be involved in the T20s, then that's exciting, too. But we finish up here a day before that starts, so I'm not too sure," he added.

Meanwhile, West Indies players are all set to travel to Queenstown after they tested negative for the coronavirus in their third and final test.

The visitors will play two three-day matches against New Zealand A at Queenstown on before starting their international fixtures.

Moreover, the Windies players who were part of the IPL have also arrived in New Zealand on Thursday and will now complete their mandatory quarantine.

Both the teams will play three-match T20I series before two Tests against New Zealand starting on December 3 in Hamilton. The first T20I will be played in Auckland on November 27.