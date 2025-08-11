Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently made a big revelation about his thoughts on owing a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian T20 tournament is the world's biggest cricket league with a massive fan following. Started in 2008, IPL is growing stronger and bigger with every season as players are creating new records. From nail-biting run chases to spectacular bowling performances, IPL brings the best cricketing action to its fans. After 17 successful seasons, it is safe to say that it is almost every cricketer's dream in the world to play in IPL.

When we talk the T20 league, many big names from Bollywood are associated with IPL. Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla co-own Kolkata Knight Riders while Preity Zinta is a co-owner of Punjab Kings.

Recently, Salman was attending an event in Mumbai, where he was asked about his plans of owing a team in the IPL. He first gave a hilarious response by saying, "IPL ke liye too old ho gaye hum" (I am too old to buy an IPL team now).

He then revealed that he was offered to own a franchise at the inception of IPL in 2008 but he declined it.

"IPL offer hua tha us waqt, liya nahi (The IPL offer was made earlier, but I didn't accept it at that time). "Aisa nahi hai ki pachta rahe hain hum. Khush hi hain hum" (It is not like I have any regrets, I am happy).

Talking about Salman, the 59-year-old actor last appeared in the film "Sikandar", alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

He is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, "Battle of Galwan:, which is based on the 2020 India-China Galwan Valley conflict.

Talking about IPL, the trade window of players is making a lot of buzz among the fans as Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is likely to part ways with the franchise and join another team. He is highly likely to be traded to Chennai Super Kings.