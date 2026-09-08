With just over a year to go till the 2027 Cricket World Cup, there is still no certainty over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's spots in India's 15-man squad for the tournament. However, former India cricketer and 2011 World Cup-winner Ashish Nehra believes that the 2027 tournament is still too far away to make a final decision over Rohit or Virat. Nehra also suggested that the decision may not be completely in the hands of captain Shubman Gill or head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"It's too far, like 12-13 months. We've seen, not only in Indian cricket but in any sport, that even in 2-3 weeks, things change. If they are doing well, if they are performing, why not?" Nehra said, speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony.

Nehra stated that there are many selectors involved in the decision-making, so the call does not completely come down to the coach or captain.

"It's not going to be easy for any coach or any captain when it comes to these players. If I was the coach, would it be my call alone? That doesn't work with the BCCI, there are five selectors. There are too many decision-makers," Nehra said.

"We all know, we don't need to discuss what they have done in the past. For 13 months, a long time, it is very difficult to say right now that Rohit or Virat will be there. I mean, for those guys, age is no number," he added.

Nehra further said that it is difficult to state anything with certainty more than a year ahead of the World Cup.

"I'm saying no to any certainty. Yes, we talk about Shubman Gill, we talk about Jasprit Bumrah, but the same Gill is not in the T20 squad. It is difficult to say. It is too early for me," he concluded on the selection dilemma over Rohit and Kohli.

According to multiple recent reports, Kohli's spot in the ODI team appears safe due to his excellent form in the past year. However, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee were reportedly ready to move beyond Rohit and give a shot to Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Those reports were countered by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia after India's ODI series against England, who dismissed chatter over Rohit's potential retirement.

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