 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Might Be My Last Australian Summer," Says Tim Paine

Updated: 18 November 2019 17:57 IST

Tim Paine said that the Australian captain and wicketkeeper are the two most critiqued roles in Australian sport.

"Might Be My Last Australian Summer," Says Tim Paine
Tim Paine said he wants to make Australia the top ranked Test team. © AFP

Australia captain Tim Paine on Monday said the upcoming Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand could be the last time he leads the side at home. "It might be (my last summer), I'm not too sure," Paine told reporters. "But... I'm enjoying doing it. I feel good physically (and) mentally. So while that continues, I'm scoring enough runs and keeping well enough then I'd like to continue. I know when you get to my age that can change really quickly. I'm really looking forward to this summer, beyond that I haven't looked too far. I know what I want to do and what I want to achieve."

"I think when you're the Australian captain and the Australian keeper, they're two of the most critiqued roles in Australian sport and at the moment I have to hold them both. I know I'm going to be in the crosshairs for people all the time."

Wicketkeeper Paine, 34, took over the reins after former skipper Steve Smith was handed a one-year suspension last year for his role in the ball tampering scandal.

There have been talks of restoring Smith as captain after his exceptional performance at the Ashes where he amassed 774 runs.

Asked about his aim as skipper, Paine said Australia's top priority is to reclaim top spot in ICC Test rankings and win the World Test Championship (WTC) where they are right now placed fifth in the points table.

"Our goal is to get back to that number one ranking and we want to win that Test Championship," he added. "To do that we're going to have to be good enough to win in India and we're going to have to be good enough to beat everyone, everywhere.

"It's the only way we're going to get to where we want to get to. It's an exciting period and I'm looking forward to being part of the start of that and there is no end point at the moment."

Australia take on Pakistan in the first of two Tests starting Thursday in Brisbane.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tim Paine Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Ben Stokes Using David Warner
Ben Stokes Using David Warner's Name To "Spike Book Sales", Claims Tim Paine
Ricky Ponting Backs Steve Smith
Ricky Ponting Backs Steve Smith's Captaincy Return After "Tim Paine's Time Is Up"
Tim Paine Sees "Very Exciting Era" After Australia Retain Ashes
Tim Paine Sees "Very Exciting Era" After Australia Retain Ashes
Ashes 2019: Tim Paine, Peter Siddle Played With Injuries In Fifth Test
Ashes 2019: Tim Paine, Peter Siddle Played With Injuries In Fifth Test
"Freak" Steve Smith Takes Incredible One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Chris Woakes. Watch Video
"Freak" Steve Smith Takes Incredible One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Chris Woakes. Watch Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.