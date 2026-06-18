The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has issued legal notices to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh Daggubati, along with cricketers Mohammed Siraj, Ambati Rayudu and Tilak Varma, over their reported association with the proposed TG20 League, alleging that the tournament is being conducted without mandatory approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Speaking to ANI, TCA General Secretary Gurava Reddy said the association has objected to celebrities endorsing what it described as an "illegal" and "unapproved" league being organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

"Today, the Telangana Cricket Association has sent legal notices to Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh Daggubati, international cricketer Siraj, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu and Tilak Varma, questioning their association with the tainted and illegal TG20 League proposed to be conducted by the Hyderabad Cricket Association," Reddy told ANI.

According to the notice, the TCA has alleged that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is conducting business with corporate entities without BCCI authorisation and that promoting the proposed TG20 League without such approval amounts to an offence. The association has raised concerns over the league's regulatory status and the potential implications of celebrity endorsements.

"The Hyderabad Cricket Association, conducting the TG20 league, has changed its name in due course from Telangana Premier League to TTL, then to the TG20 Premier League, and now TG20. They say they have some prefix, some names, some sponsors' names now, but basically they do not have two primary mandates to conduct any franchise-based Premier League at the state level. All the BCCI members should adopt two rules: Rule number 28. The governing council, which is supposed to conduct and organise this league, has to be elected by the association's general body in an annual general meeting, and the chairman of this league — it is mandatory that the chairman of the league should be elected by the general body of the association — which did not happen," he added.

Reddy said the TCA would move court if the celebrities continued to be associated with the tournament.

"Hyderabad Cricket Association wants to overcome the lack of legality and compliance by using celebrities and misleading stakeholders. That is why we are objecting. We have sent notices and will also file legal suits against them if they continue to associate with this league," he said.

Reddy stated that the BCCI had directed the HCA in 2021 to collaborate with the TCA for the development of cricket outside Hyderabad city, but alleged that the directive was not implemented.

As of now, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Venkatesh has publicly responded to the legal notices or the allegations made by the TCA.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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