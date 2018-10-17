 
This Moment From The Pakistan-Australia Test Will Leave You In Splits

Updated: 17 October 2018 20:41 IST

At stumps on day two, Pakistan were 144/2, leading Australia by a 281-run margin.

At stumps, Pakistan were 144/2, leading Australia by a 281-run margin. © AFP

Nathan Lyon's stunning catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman and Yasir Shah's reflex to run Marnus Labuschagne out weren't the only talking points from the second day of the ongoing Abu Dhabi Test between Australia and Pakistan. Apart from the on-field action, there also were some moments of fun in the stands of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. A photograph, posted on the official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au, shows a cricket-loving visitor holding a placard that can leave most people in splits.

Here's how people reacted to the funny placard on social media

Pakistan ended day two in a dominant position with a lead of 281 runs, as Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail remained unbeaten at stumps. 

Earlier in the day, Australia suffered a batting collapse, bundling out for 145 in the first innings

After ending day one at 20/2, the poor form of the Australian batsmen continued the next day as they collapsed in 50.4 overs. No Australian batsman crossed the 40-run mark as the team was bundled out for a paltry total. Aaron Finch (39) was the highest scorer for the team in the first innings. 

Pacer Mohammad Abbas starred for Pakistan on the second day, claiming five wickets for 33 runs. Spinners Bilal Asif and Yasir Shah provided terrific support to Abbas from the other end, helping him wrap up the visitors for an inadequate total.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Nathan Lyon Fakhar Zaman Yasir Shah Cricket
Highlights
  • Pakistan ended Day 2 with 144 runs for the loss of two wickets
  • Australia were dismissed for 145 in the first innings
  • Mohammad took 5 for 33 in the first innings against Australia
