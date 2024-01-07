The Big Bash League 2023-24 has produced several interesting moments till now on the field but on Saturday, it was not a cricketing incident that grabbed the headlines. During the match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars, the third umpire wrongly gave the batter out after he pressed the wrong button and quickly reversed his decision leaving the players in splits. The incident occurred during Sixers' batting when James Vince slammed the ball straight towards the bowler Imad Wasim.

The ball hit the stumps and the run-out decision was referred to the third umpire. Replays clearly showed that Josh Philippe was well inside his crease at the non-striker end but the giant screen showed that the third umpire has given him out - a decision that caused quite a bit of confusion.

However, the on-field umpire informed them that there was some mistake and the decision from the third umpire was quickly reversed. The incident left both Phillippe and Stars' Glenn Maxwell in splits.

Stars ended up defeating Sixers by six wickets in the encounter with Vince scoring 79 off 57 balls and Daniel Hughes producing a brilliant 32-ball-41. Earlier, Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright came up with impressive performances to take Sixers to a total of 156 in 20 overs.

Earlier, former Australia captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the Big Bash League (BBL) after 13 seasons with Melbourne Renegades.

"Melbourne Renegades legend Aaron Finch will call time on his incredible Big Bash career, announcing this BBL|13 season will be his last," Melbourne Renegades said in an official statement.

"One of Australian cricket's greatest white ball players, the 37-year-old confirmed the news at Marvel Stadium on Thursday evening ahead of the Renegades clash with the Hobart Hurricanes," it added.

(With ANI inputs)