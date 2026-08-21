Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin extended his support to spinner Kuldeep Yadav after the star failed to make an impact in the recently concluded first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Kuldeep returned figures of 25-0-103-1 on a pitch that offered plenty of assistance to the spinners. However, Ashwin sympathised with Kuldeep and criticised the team management, especially captain Shubman Gill, over the spinner's limited involvement in the match. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin suggested that Kuldeep was the third-choice spinner when he was part of the team and insisted that the situation has not changed one bit.

"People will question because Jadeja took the wicket from one end Suthar took wickets on the other end. Kuldeep is the third spinner. When me and Jaddu were playing. He was the third spinner. He is still the third spinner. It is not easy to play as a 3rd or 4th spinner in an 11. If a partnership is going on and you are bringing a bowler to break it, it is very difficult. It is not easy to bowl to a bowler. And this Kookaburra ball - it is not easy to bowl to a Sri Lankan bowler after 30 overs. It slows down. What kind of a spinner is Kuldeep Yadav? He is not a fast spinner into the wicket. If you have seen Indian Test cricket historically in the last 10-15 years, the ball is old, and Jadeja bowls more," said Ashwin.

Ashwin explained that Kuldeep is a different kind of bowler compared to the likes of Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja, who can be effective with the old ball in Sri Lankan conditions.

"Why does Jadeja bowl more? Because Jadeja's hand is very fast. You need that air speed to defeat a batsman when the wicket is slowing down. And Manav Suthar bowls well with a new ball. So, honestly, if Kuldeep has to bowl in this condition, it has to be in the first 30 overs. You cannot bring him late. And a spinner's rhythm cannot be formed from small spells. Already, as it is, his confidence is not that high. He has not played much. A bowler's confidence is low. I had told you in the preview that it is important to support him," he added.

Ashwin also suggested that India captain Shubman Gill does not prefer Kuldeep in the playing XI and insisted that it is not the spinner's fault.

"And when KL. Rahul came out after lunch today, he started with Kuldeep Yadav. Shubman was out of the field. So, there are 2-3 things in this. Maybe he is not the preferred priority for Shubman Gill as a captain. He is not a preferred priority for him. It is a very, very difficult situation Kuldeep is finding himself in. I have all the sympathies. Did he lose his skill? That didn't happen. He is playing a game after sitting outside for a long time and didn't use him properly in that game as well. It is not the player's fault. I still think Kuldeep Yadav has the skill. He has to use it properly. And I don't see any reason to continue him further and back him as well," Ashwin stated.

Ashwin explained that Kuldeep's current situation in the team reflects a lack of trust from the management and argued that the spinner deserves greater backing.

"Look, this is a sign that there is no trust. The fact that he is not being backed. That is the thing. Is this a sign that the next game Saransh (Jain) can be brought to the team? We don't know that. But I think if you want to bring the third spinner, I think it has to be continued with Kuldeep Yadav," he explained.

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