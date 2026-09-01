England captain Joe Root has dismissed concerns over his batting technique amid a recent trend of being dismissed leg before wicket (LBW). In his last 10 innings, Root has been dismissed LBW eight times, including three times in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. He was also dismissed in the same manner six times in eight Test innings against New Zealand during the home series earlier this year. However, Root expressed confidence that he will overcome the issue, just as he has overcome other challenges during his decorated career, which has seen him become only the second batter to score 14,000 or more runs in Test cricket.

"I've played this game a long time and I've always found ways of solving those problems and working it through. I don't see this as being any different. There's a reason why I've got 14,000 runs and a reason why I've played the best part of 15 years at this level," said Root in an interaction with BBC.

Root admitted that being dismissed in the same fashion time and again has been frustrating, but maintained that a few umpire's call decisions have gone against him.

"Of course it's frustrating that there's sort of a trend. There are probably four umpires' calls within that, which could have gone the other way, and the ball is probably deviating more than it ever has.You try and be realistic and understand where everything's at, but also be aware of what you need to do to keep improving and keep getting better. I'm pretty sure I'll get through the other side. I'm not too concerned about that," Root added.

Root also blamed the new Dukes ball for batters' struggles during the ongoing series against Pakistan.

"I think the balls have been very different this year," said England captain Root after watching his pacemen overpower Pakistan on Sunday to wrap up a convincing victory at Lord's.

"I think there's a different lacquer to them. I've not got evidence on that, I probably need to ask Dukes, but I think there's a lacquer on the seam. They don't want them to go out of shape and get them changed."

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