 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

There Is No Comparison Between Me And Virat Kohli, Says Pakistan's Babar Azam

Updated: 07 August 2017 20:28 IST

Babar Azam has often been compared to India skipper Virat Kohli but Pakistan's young batsman said that there was no comparison between him and the Indian run-machine.

There Is No Comparison Between Me And Virat Kohli, Says Pakistan's Babar Azam
While the Pakistan cricketer called himself a "beginner", he dubbed Kohli as a "great batsman". © AFP

Babar Azam has often been compared to India skipper Virat Kohli but Pakistan's young batsman said that there was no comparison between him and the Indian run-machine. While the Pakistan cricketer called himself a "beginner", he dubbed Kohli as a "great batsman". Azam, in a chat session on micro-blogging site Twitter, answered a fan who asked him how he feels when called 'Kohli of Pakistan'. "#AskBabarAzam ager Apko #viratkholi off Pakistan kaha jai to apko kaisa lage g @babarazam258,"a fan Soomrowaqar99? asked.

Azam didn't take much time and replied: "There is no comparison. @imVkohli is a great batsman and I am just a beginner. But I would like to be recalled as Babar Azam of Pakistan :)"

Last year, Pakistan's coach also compared Azam to Kohli, saying the 22-year-old reminds him of the India skipper at the same age.

"He (Azam) is a young gun who will be an exceptional player. I'll go so far as to say, at the same age, I reckon he's as good as Virat Kohli, which I know that's high praise but he's right up there," Arthur told Perth's 6PR radio ahead of Pakistan's sole warm-up match for their three-Test series against Australia in December last year.

Azam scored 46 runs off 52 balls in Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title triumph over India in June earlier this year.

The 22-year-old has played 31 ODIs so far in his career, scoring 1455 runs at an average of 53.88. He has six fifties and five centuries to his name.

 

Topics : Pakistan India Virat Kohli Mohammad Babar Azam Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Babar Azam scored 46 runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final
  • Azam has played 31 ODIs so far
  • Azam has 1455 ODI runs at an average of 53.88
Related Articles
Raksha Bandhan: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Send Emotional Messages
Raksha Bandhan: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Send Emotional Messages
Virat Kohli And Team's 'Pool Splash' Celebration After India's Resounding Win Over Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli And Team's 'Pool Splash' Celebration After India's Resounding Win Over Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Meets The Great Khali And Twitter Is Amused
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Meets The Great Khali And Twitter Is Amused
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.