Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) committee led by Directors Shyam Sharma and Harish Singla met India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, currently recovering from his injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last year, at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at NCA Bangalore. He has been keeping his fans updated about his recovery through his social media posts, in which he is seen hitting the gym, walking without any external support and interacting with his teammates in his usual jovial manner.

Pant has demonstrated tremendous tenacity and determination in his recuperation. His admirers and followers have been following his progress, hoping that he returns soon to entertain them.

Shyam Sharma said that Pant is recovering well and expressed hope that he would be back on the field as soon as possible.

"He is doing well in his recovery and now he is a lot better. There is a big question about his comeback as it takes time but I hope he will be back on the field as soon as possible," Shyam told ANI.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Pant also accompanied his team Delhi Capitals in some of their matches and enjoyed the game from the stands. DC delivered an underwhelming performance without their skipper and finished last in the competition.

The wicket-keeper batter met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and had multiple injuries.

Following the accident, and after receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised medical care.