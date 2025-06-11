Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root - from the 2010s, those stars were termed as the 'Fab Four'. With their exceptional talents to back them up, the four went to become giants across formats. All of the players are still active in international cricket, though it is safe to say that we may be seeing the last few years of the greats as players. All of them are on their mid-30. In fact, Kohli has already retired from Test and T20 formats. Smith has left the ODI format. While the cricket world savours the 'Fab 4', talks have already started about the next 'Fab 4'. And who better to answer that question than one of the members of the 'Fab 4' itself - Kane Williamson.

"Who could be the four generational players across formats?" he was asked.

"The players that come to mind in terms of multi-format are: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook. And also Cameron Green. Those are all outstanding players and have shown fantastic moments in all formats. All young and their games are just growing," said Williamson in an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo.

Recently, former South Africa star Daryll Cullinan picked Kohli as the best among the 'Fab Four' because of the kind of responsibility he took in all forms of cricket.

"I think in terms of the Fab Four, he obviously would go down right up there in terms of all formats of the game as being the best of them. They've all played some brilliant Test cricket. But what has set me apart with Virat Kohli is that he has taken on the responsibility in all forms of cricket, right up front, the captaincy, the whole expectations of India," Cullinan said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

And he's carried that like someone who's wanted that, who's enjoyed that and wants to be remembered for that. And that is why I have a tremendous amount of respect for him in terms of the players of his generation."

"I'm not taking anything away from Smith, Root or Williamson. All three are very fine players. But besides thinking about the Fab Four, if I just look at him, what I found incredibly impressive has been his desire to be everything that India's batting is about. In the tough moments, winning games, chasing down big scores, pacing and innings, happily taking on the world on the field. In that regard, I think he stood out as being a tremendous cricketer of any age and time," he added.