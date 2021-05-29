India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be representing the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. Speaking at BBC's 'Stumped' podcast, Jemimah said: "I am really looking forward to The Hundred. Something new, something different. I have played for the Yorkshire Diamonds and my team is the Northern Superchargers. So, I have played a few of them before, Lauren Winfield is our captain."

When asked whether the women's team in India is respected as much as the men's team, Jemimah said: "It has changed over the years. I think the better cricket we play, the more things will fall into place. We are not here to do something to get respect from others, we are here to play good cricket for the country. Our motto is to make India win World Cups."

India's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and deputy Smriti Mandhana will be representing Manchester Originals and Southern Brave respectively in the upcoming edition of The Hundred.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had confirmed the franchises that Harmanpreet and Smriti would be playing for in the opening season of the league.

"The NOC has already been given to both Harmanpreet and Smriti. Harmanpreet will represent Manchester Originals while Smriti will play for Southern Brave in the inaugural edition of the competition," the source said.

Teen sensation Shafali Verma was the fifth Indian player who has been handed a NOC by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for The Hundred. The swashbuckling opener will play for Birmingham Phoenix.

Apart from Shafali, Smriti, and Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah are the other two players who were given the NOC to play in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

The Hundred, which is ECB's brainchild, will feature eight teams. The first match in the competition will be played between the women's teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on July 21.

With the BCCI granting NOCs, the stay of the Indian women players will be extended in the UK as the national team is scheduled to play one Test, three ODIs, and as many T20Is in June-July this year.