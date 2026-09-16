He has transformed the yorker into an art form, consistently leaving even the world's finest batters struggling to find answers. Now, the remarkable journey of India's speedster Jasprit Bumrah is set to be chronicled in a new book, "The Boom Effect", which will hit the stands next month. Written by sports journalists Aayush Puthran and Nicholas Brookes, under Penguin Random House India's 'Play' imprint, the book explores how Bumrah transformed from an unconventional young cricketer in Ahmedabad into one of the most feared fast bowlers in world cricket.

The 32-year-old pacer's journey has defied the traditional pathway followed by Indian cricketers. He did not come through an elite academy or India's Under-19 system, and his physique and short run-up did not fit the conventional image of a fast bowler.

Growing up in Ahmedabad, Bumrah learnt much of his craft by watching fast bowlers on television and playing gully cricket. He entered structured cricket relatively late but made a rapid impact, earning an IPL opportunity with Mumbai Indians within two years of joining a cricket academy.

"The Boom Effect", according to the publisher, traces that unlikely journey from Ahmedabad to the biggest stages of international cricket.

The authors examine the competing accounts of who first identified Bumrah's talent, his emergence in Gujarat cricket and his development at Mumbai Indians before he became the leader of India's pace attack.

It is divided into three sections covering Bumrah's Gujarat years, the physical and mental aspects of his game, and the period when he emerged as a global cricketing force.

Rather than offering a conventional match-by-match biography, Puthran and Brookes investigate the mechanics and thinking behind Bumrah's success, drawing on research, published material and interviews.

"The book asks the questions that have fascinated cricket followers for more than a decade: Why does Bumrah feel faster than the speed gun suggests? What makes his action so difficult to read? How did he develop such extraordinary control? And how does he remain so composed when the pressure is at its highest?" they explained.

His bowling arsenal, including swing, seam, bounce and the yorker that has become his trademark, also receives close attention.

It also looks at the setbacks that shaped his career, including injuries, concerns over the sustainability of his unusual action, doubts about his ability to succeed in Test cricket and the physical demands of leading India's fast-bowling attack.

The book argues that characteristics once viewed as Bumrah's weaknesses -- his unusual bowling action, short run-up and unconventional route into professional cricket -- ultimately became central to his success.

"More than the story of a sporting superstar, 'The Boom Effect' is an investigation into talent, individuality, resilience and the making of excellence," they concluded. PTI MG MAH MAH

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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