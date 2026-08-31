Former England pacer Stuart Broad has blasted Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq after he was ruled out of the remainder of the second Test due to a calf injury sustained on the opening day. Imam suffered the injury while fielding during England's first innings at Lord's, leaving Pakistan with only 10 fit players for the rest of the match. Ahead of the start of play on Day 4, Imam was seen knocking a ball around with heavy strapping on his calf, with reports suggesting that he could come out to bat if Pakistan were left in desperate need during their pursuit of a 389-run target.

However, Broad was unimpressed by the visuals and accused Imam of putting on a show for the cameras.

"That's all for show. He has got a bit of stick from media and maybe his teammates. Whatever. You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing, don't have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that. I am not impressed with that. Sorry," Broad said on Sky Sports.

Broad's remarks came after former Pakistan batter Mohammad Wasim alleged that Imam had exaggerated, or even feigned, his injury to avoid batting.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had also confirmed that Imam's participation for the rest of the Test remained dependent on his treatment for a "strain to his left calf muscle". Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Ali did not provide any update on the batter while speaking at the end of Day 3. "I wouldn't be able to tell you anything about it," he told the media. "I am aware of his status, but the team's medical panel is better placed to answer you better."

The Southpaw picked up the blow while batting in the first innings of the first Test at Headingley. He called for medical assistance during his 42-run outing in the first innings and had his left calf strapped.

Imam's potential unavailability will be a blow for Pakistan, who are already staring at a big defeat. Pakistan will be a player down, as replacements for only concussion issues are allowed.

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