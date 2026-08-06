After calling time on his playing career, batter Ajinkya Rahane recently shared his thoughts on the reasons behind India's sudden decline in Test cricket. Rahane, who played 85 Tests for India, announced his retirement from all forms of the game last month. His last appearance for India came in 2023 during a Test series against the West Indies. Over the past two years, India have endured several low points in the longest format, including two home whitewashes and missing out on a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2025.

Currently, India are seventh in the WTC standings, and their chances of reaching the 2027 final appear slim. With the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka approaching, Rahane spoke on the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast about how Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir can improve the current situation.

"Because I haven't been playing Test cricket for the last two years, I've been sitting at home, watching the Indian team lose matches even in India as well. I think Test cricket needs character. You need to build such characters and play competitive cricket. That's what's important. Playing session out. You don't see many teams do that. I don't want to pinpoint any team, but you want to see people play out those tough sessions," Rahane said.

"I have played with him [Gambhir]. I was not with KKR when he was the coach. I never played under him when he was the coach. We played together when we came here [in England], and even in India. But I feel Test cricket is always about playing sessions, seeing out tough moments," he added.

With several senior players having retired, the current Indian squad features a number of young cricketers. Rahane suggested that the selectors should focus on retaining experienced players in the team, as they can play a crucial role in guiding and mentoring the younger members of the squad.

"Test cricket fans are actual cricket lovers. What we built apart from the last two years when new players came in Test cricket, I still feel Test cricket needs 7-8 senior players and 2-3 younger players. What we are seeing now is that all the players are actually new. There's hardly any senior cricketer left. So, Test cricket needs that," Rahane added.

"Frankly, yes I do (fear for Test cricket). Because the way it is going, we all want Test cricket to survive, to be there - India, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa. These 4-5 teams specially. Because what I have seen in the last 2-3 years, you need to keep and respect the senior players, especially because with the Indian team, all the senior players going out together at once, that's been the issue."

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