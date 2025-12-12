India's batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a hilarious exchange with UAE wicketkeeper Saleh Amin during their U19 Asia Cup group fixture in Dubai on Friday. The incident happened in the 32nd over when left-arm spinner Uddish Suri was bowling to Suryavanshi, who was batting in the 90s. Amin, who was standing behind the stumps, tried to break Suryavanshi's confidence. However, the 14-year-old batting sensation wasn't having any of it and decided to give it back to the UAE wicketkeeper.

"Come on boys. 90's curse. 90's curse," Amin was heard saying on the stump mic.

Suryavanshi gave an agitated reply, saying, "Tere saath selfie loon?"

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener continued his rich vein of form by smashing another century. He hit a sensational 171 off just 95 deliveries with the help of nine fours and a record-breaking 14 sixes.

Suryavanshi, who has been in scintillating form, played with caution before shifting gears into destructive mode. He raced to his half-century in just 30 deliveries.

The highlight of the innings was Suryavanshi's boundary hitting. The young batter from Bihar smashed the UAE bowlers for nine fours and 14 sixes.

This remarkable display of power-hitting saw Suryavanshi etch his name into the tournament's record books, breaking the record for the most sixes hit by a batter in a single innings of the U19 Asia Cup, previously held by Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli (10 sixes in 2017).

His century came off in just 56 balls. Suryavanshi was relentless, going on to complete 150 runs in just 84 balls before finally being run out on 171 off 95 deliveries, with a strike rate of 180.

Suryavanshi's 171 is now officially the second-highest score by an Indian in a Youth ODI, falling just short of Ambati Rayudu's 177 not out against England U19 in 2002.

