Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday felicitated the India U-19 women's cricket team for its triumph in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa, saying the feat will encourage many girls to take up the sport and realise their dreams. "I would likely to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come. "For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance," Tendulkar said during the felicitation ceremony just before the start of the series-deciding third T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"The entire nation will celebrate and cherish your victory"



Master Blaster @sachin_rt delivers a speech at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as the BCCI felicitates the victorious U19 Women's Team at the #U19T20WorldCup



Listen in here👇👇 #TeamIndia @JayShah pic.twitter.com/7JokVkjOVy — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

"By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country.

"The beginning of the WPL (Women's Premier League) is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities," he added.

Tendulkar said the BCCI is doing its best for the growth of women's cricket in the country.

"What BCCI has been able to do and the officials' contribution in helping women's cricket prosper, I think it's a sign that we will really do well (in future)." During the brief felicitation function, which was also attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar, the dignitaries handed over a cheque of Rs five crore to the victorious India U-19 women's team as announced by the board secretary earlier.

