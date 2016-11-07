Temba Bavuma's Daring Run Out of David Warner Leaves Cricket Fans in Awe

Temba Bavuma's outstanding fielding effort put South Africa on course for a 177-run win in Perth.

South Africa got off their tour of Australia to a flier on Monday when they defeated the hosts by 177 runs in the 1st Test match in Perth.

Having been set a mammoth target of 539 runs, Australia's David Warner and Shaun Marsh put together a 52-run stand for the first wicket on Sunday.

With the dangerous Warner already settling down comfortably on the Perth wicket with a quick 35 runs from 32 balls, South Africa were desperate for a breakthrough.

At such a crucial juncture, up stepped Temba Bavuma with an outstanding bit of fielding to send the Australian opener back to the pavilion.

An athletic piece of fielding from #TembaBavuma has caught #DavidWarner short of his ground at the WACA. #ausvsa ?????? [Vid via Cricket Aus] pic.twitter.com/SMOP8fJV9c — AmMaD (@AmmadZahid) November 6, 2016

As David Warner defended a Kagiso Rabada delivery and attempted to complete what looked like a slightly risky but attainable single, Temba Bavuma came sprinting from point, and without a moment's delay, dislodged the wicket at the end Warner was running with a perfect throw.

Umpire Aleem Dar referred the decision to the third umpire, but a visibly stunned Warner didn't even wait for the final decision as he began headed straight back to the pavilion.

The dismissal proved crucial for South Africa as they picked three more wickets on Day 4 and finally bowled Australia out for 361 on Day 5 to seal a big win.

Temba Bavuma's acrobatic effort has since gone viral on social media.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0.