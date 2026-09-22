World champions India narrowly survived being on the end of a huge upset as they edged a spirited Japan by two runs in a rain-shortened first-ever T20I between the two teams on Tuesday. The historic match celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations took place at Japan's modest Sano International Cricket Ground. It was Japan's first T20 game against a full-member nation. India, who retained their T20 World Cup crown at home earlier this year, opted to bat first after rain and wet outfield delayed the start and forced a five-overs-a-side contest. India struggled to score on a sluggish pitch as they made 32-4.

India, meanwhile, became the first team to win 200 matches in the shortest format of the game.

Most wins in T20s

India | 2006-2026 | Matches: 291 | Wins: 200* | Defeats: 81 | Tied: 1 | No Result: 9

Pakistan | 2005-2026 | Matches: 303 | Wins: 176 | Defeats: 115 | Tied: 4 | No Result: 8

Somerset | 2003-2026 | Matches: 317 | Wins: 174 | Defeats: 131 | Tied: 3 | No Result: 9

Lancashire | 2003-2026 | Matches: 288 | Wins: 166 | Defeats: 108 | Tied: 9 | No Result: 5

Mumbai Indians | 2008-2026 | Matches: 313 | Wins: 166 | Defeats: 141 | Tied: 4 | No Result: 2

Chennai Super Kings | 2008-2026 | Matches: 291 | Wins: 163 | Defeats: 124 | Tied: 2 | No Result: 2

Surrey | 2003-2026 | Matches: 299 | Wins: 163 | Defeats: 123 | Tied: 4 | No Result: 9

Japan -- ranked 41st by the International Cricket Council (ICC) -- pushed their more illustrious opponents all the way as they threatened a massive shock.

They were in the game until the last ball but finished on 30-3, falling agonisingly just short.

Japan's 17-year-old spinner Charlie Hara-Hinze stood out with figures of 2-17 in his two overs after he opened the attack and sent back opener Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck.

Japan skipper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming attempted to pull off the chase in his run-a-ball 12, but India's experienced spinners saved the heavyweights from embarrassment.

The build-up to what should have been a mismatch was affected by Typhoon Dujuan, with heavy rain in Sano forcing training to be cancelled on Monday.

The venue, which is also used for baseball and has a capacity of around 2,000 spectators, was dominated by India fans who had been expecting a rout.

Japan will play the opening match of men's T20 cricket at the Asian Games against Afghanistan on Thursday at Korogi Sports Park, a converted baseball field.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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